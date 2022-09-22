Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion.

“If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs.

The house, built in 1836, features several pieces of area history, including weaponry, clothing, furniture, portraits, documents and more.

Although the Hill House has re-opened for tours, this was its first full-scale event since the pandemic.

“Generally, everything is based on Bangor people, Bangor history,” curator/operations manager Matt Bishop said. “It’s just great to have people back here in the House and enjoying good time. Many people are getting stumped so far.

“It helps us preserve, protect and share not just this building and the collections, but really keeps us being able to do these events and keep the outreach out there.”

For more information on events and tours, including the signature Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours, visit bangorhistoricalsociety.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Community sends Miss Maine Teen USA off to national pageant
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
State committee subpoenas DHHS child protection records
Acadia National Park
Free admission at Acadia National Park for Public Lands Day
Rain After Midnight