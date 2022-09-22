Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion.

“If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs.

The house, built in 1836, features several pieces of area history, including weaponry, clothing, furniture, portraits, documents and more.

Although the Hill House has re-opened for tours, this was its first full-scale event since the pandemic.

“Generally, everything is based on Bangor people, Bangor history,” curator/operations manager Matt Bishop said. “It’s just great to have people back here in the House and enjoying good time. Many people are getting stumped so far.

“It helps us preserve, protect and share not just this building and the collections, but really keeps us being able to do these events and keep the outreach out there.”

For more information on events and tours, including the signature Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours, visit bangorhistoricalsociety.org.

