Bangor Little League recognized at State House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Little League All-Star team was welcomed to the State House by Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Penobscot.

In a press release it says the team was recognized by the Senate for their incredibly successful season and their title as state champions.

“We did important work in the Senate confirming dozens of nominees, but just as important was saluting the excellence both on and off the field, and the comradery and sportsmanship these young men and their coaches demonstrated,” Baldacci said. “Each of these young men represent the most positive qualities of future leaders, and the positive impact that they have had on their community can already be felt. I can’t wait to see the great things they will accomplish in the years to come.”

They also met with Gov. Janet Mills and presented her with a Bangor Little League cap and signed ball.

