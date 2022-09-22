Armstrong Tennis Center owner/manager reacts to Roger Federer’s impending retirement

Former World No. 1, 20-time Grand Slam winner announced final ATP tournament will be Laver Cup in London
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Dean Armstrong of Armstrong Tennis Center has seen tennis legend Roger Federer play the game around North America.

Federer recently announced that the Laver Cup in London will be his last ATP tournament after a career where he spent 310 week as world No. 1, winning 20 Grand Slam titles in the process.

Armstrong said that while players have been able to pass Federer’s Grand Slam totals, there’s no one that’s matched his style of play and ball-striking ability during his prime.

“It’s a combination of when he hits a ball, it looks beautiful. It’s not just hitting it back. It’s hitting it back beautifully. The way he does it is so magnificent. Tennis is losing one of the best players who will ever play the game. He’s a class act. No question about it,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong also commended the legend’s work with the Roger Federer Foundation providing children around the world in places like Africa and Switzerland with a good education.

