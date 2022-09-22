An investigation is on going for a burglary at Rockland Congregational Church

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that took place at the Rockland Congregational Church.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the church on Limerock Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found someone had broken into the church but they were no longer there.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them at 594-0429.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.