All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial

The U-S Coast Guard flag is up(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You may notice something is back where it belongs in Bucksport.

All nine flags are flying once again at the Veterans’ Memorial.

The flag that represents the U-S Coast Guard was unable to fly after a flagpole malfunction.

They say thanks to Nor’East Flag for the repairs, all the poles are now functional.

Town manager Susan Lessard says it felt like something was missing for awhile, but the restored memorial says a lot about the Bucksport community.

”Having that last flag be able to fly in the season was a very big deal. We have an amazing veteran’s memorial. It truly is the “Welcome to Bucksport” piece when you come across the Verona Bridge that says a lot about Bucksport itself,” said Lessard.

You can visit the memorial near the Bucksport Riverwalk on Main Street.

