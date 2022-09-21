Welcke twins ready for Maine hockey careers

Lilli and Luisa have already competed for Team Germany
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear fans will be seeing double this season at Alfond Arena with the Welcke twins.

Lilli and Luisa have already competed for Team Germany
Lilli and Luisa have already competed for Team Germany(WABI)

“We’ve always played together. We just have chemistry because we’ve played together since we were little,” said Lilli Welcke, freshman forward.

“It’s always been cool having a twin with you, so you’re not alone. It’s been fun,” said Luisa Welcke, freshman forward.

Being on the same page for such a long time has turned the Welckes into college hockey linemates.

“We already know where the other person is. We don’t really have to look up and see where the other person is. It’s easier for us to play together,” said Luisa Welcke.

They’ve already played for Team Germany. Now, it’s onto Hockey East.

“We just looked at Maine and really liked the hockey program and academic opportunities,” said Lilli Welcke.

“There’s way more opportunities within the league already. It’s going to be a challenge because all the teams in the league are really good. The level at the World Championship was already really good, so we’re just looking forward to our next games,” said Luisa Welcke.

Often recruited together, the Welckes are now in Orono.

“We always dreamed about going to the next level and playing college hockey, so we’re just glad it worked out like this,” said Lilli Welcke.

The Welckes have played against boys growing up in Germany for eight years, while they’ve faced girls for just four.

After Orono, they’re looking for professional hockey opportunities namely in Sweden, Canada, or the United States since Luisa mentioned there’s just six teams to look for in Germany.

Lilli scored twice in Maine’s 3-2 exhibition win over New Brunswick on Saturday.

The Black Bears open the regular season with a Friday-Saturday home series against No. 8 Quinnipiac.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer
Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer
Former Bucksport Golden Buck David Gross starting on Maine offensive line
Former Bucksport Golden Buck David Gross starting on Maine offensive line
2019-20 Gaziano Award winner starting as a sophomore
Former Bucksport Golden Buck David Gross starting on Maine offensive line
Waterloo, Ont. players stepping up on front line
Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer