Welcke twins ready for Maine hockey careers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear fans will be seeing double this season at Alfond Arena with the Welcke twins.

Lilli and Luisa have already competed for Team Germany (WABI)

“We’ve always played together. We just have chemistry because we’ve played together since we were little,” said Lilli Welcke, freshman forward.

“It’s always been cool having a twin with you, so you’re not alone. It’s been fun,” said Luisa Welcke, freshman forward.

Being on the same page for such a long time has turned the Welckes into college hockey linemates.

“We already know where the other person is. We don’t really have to look up and see where the other person is. It’s easier for us to play together,” said Luisa Welcke.

They’ve already played for Team Germany. Now, it’s onto Hockey East.

“We just looked at Maine and really liked the hockey program and academic opportunities,” said Lilli Welcke.

“There’s way more opportunities within the league already. It’s going to be a challenge because all the teams in the league are really good. The level at the World Championship was already really good, so we’re just looking forward to our next games,” said Luisa Welcke.

Often recruited together, the Welckes are now in Orono.

“We always dreamed about going to the next level and playing college hockey, so we’re just glad it worked out like this,” said Lilli Welcke.

The Welckes have played against boys growing up in Germany for eight years, while they’ve faced girls for just four.

After Orono, they’re looking for professional hockey opportunities namely in Sweden, Canada, or the United States since Luisa mentioned there’s just six teams to look for in Germany.

Lilli scored twice in Maine’s 3-2 exhibition win over New Brunswick on Saturday.

The Black Bears open the regular season with a Friday-Saturday home series against No. 8 Quinnipiac.

