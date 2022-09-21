Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting woman he picked up in Bangor

Joseph Graston
Joseph Graston(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in Bangor in June.

According to Bangor police, a woman was out at a local night club and became intoxicated, so she ordered an Uber.

The next morning, she called police saying she had been sexually assaulted.

After an investigation, 28-year-old Joseph Graston of Milo was arrested and charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

He was taken into custody Wednesday morning and is being held at Penobscot County Jail without bail pending his first court appearance.

Police say Graston was fired by Uber shortly after the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing.

