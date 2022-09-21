Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting.

The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway.

This was the fourth meeting regarding this proposal, something planning board members noted was unusual.

There had been extensive public pushback to the proposal over traffic concerns, environmental and stormwater assessments and the proximity to abutting property.

The project was approved by a 4-2 vote with conditions, including crosswalk and sidewalk installation and an on-site meeting with city staff before construction.

”The community’s in step with us,” one local resident said. “They want walkable neighborhoods. They want safe pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.”

“When it comes to building footprint, the proposed development is less intense,” Scott Braley, president of Plymouth Engineering said. “It has a lower density than either the immediate abutters or the 500-foot conditional use area.”

Also at the meeting, a subdivision on Ohio Street approved in 2019 reduced the size of its project, and a separate 60-unit, townhouse-style development on Broadway was approved with conditions including a new left-turn lane.

