Rain Moving In After Midnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds remain across a good chunk of the area and will stick around for most of the night. Lows will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s. A cold front will move into western New England this evening and by midnight will move into far northern and western areas. This will begin to bring rain & even a few isolated storms to the region.

Rainfall will continue to spread across the region on Thursday with some of the heaviest rain during the morning. By early afternoon, the cold front will move into Downeast areas which will keep the rain through about midafternoon before drying up. Rain chances will come to an end from northwest to southeast throughout the day Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will be the highest along south & east of I-95. Some of these areas could see on average 1-2″. North & west of I-95 should expect less than an inch.

A cool day on Friday as highs will only max out in the 50s. We will also begin to see some of the impacts from Hurricane Fiona as it moves into the north Atlantic. Clouds will begin to move in and winds out of the NNW will begin to increase with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph.

Fiona will move closer to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador late Friday night. The pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will really ramp up into Saturday especially over Downeast areas. Wind gusts out of the NNW could reach up to 55 mph. This could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall. Closer to the coast, high surf & dangerous rip currents are likely along with the potential for some beach erosion. No rainfall is expected from Fiona. The storm will move farther north into Saturday night and Sunday.

Hurricane Fiona will bring strong winds, rip currents and high surf to the region by Friday and into Saturday. (WABI)

Winds will begin to taper off early Sunday morning and skies will eventually brighten. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s & 60s, by Sunday, highs will be mostly in the 60s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes on Sunday and will begin to bring rain to the region by Sunday night and will last through Tuesday. Highs to start next week will be mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s by midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Lows in the 40s and 50s with southerly winds around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: First day of Fall! Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, brighter by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some beginning impacts from Fiona. Highs in the 50s with NNW winds increasing with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s. Fiona impacts continue. Wind NNW winds gusting up to 55 mph. Rip current & high surf expected along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Winds gradually taper off.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

