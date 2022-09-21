Mills announces free mobile computer science labs for Maine public schools

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that every Maine public school will be getting a free mobile computer science lab.

The effort will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Mills says all Maine students will have access to high-quality learning experiences that provide real-word training in various areas of computer science.

Schools will soon be able to order one of three mobile lab options: Robotics and Programming, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Coding and Hardware.

Each lab contains computer science equipment valued at $5,000 and is designed to be integrated into any content area and skill level.

The initiative will also make available professional learning opportunities for educators tailored to each computer science topic area.

More information about each program area can be found on the Maine Department of Education website.

