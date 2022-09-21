Migrant surge spurs renewed calls to relax work restrictions for asylum seekers

Supporters of a bill to lower the waiting period for work permit eligibility say doing so will...
Supporters of a bill to lower the waiting period for work permit eligibility say doing so will help address Maine’s dire workforce shortage(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Under current law, asylum seekers have to wait a year until they’re eligible for a work permit.

Supporters of a plan to change that rule say that doing so would help address Maine’s dire workforce shortage.

“Because with the labor shortage going on in the state of Maine, we need these people to start working,” said Reza Jalali, executive director of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center.

The Immigrant Welcome Center helps new Mainers with a range of services including industry-focused English language learning.

Jalali wants to see the passage of a bill backed by senators Susan Collins and Angus King as well as Rep. Chellie Pingree which would lower the waiting period for a work permit to one month.

“Once they start earning incomes, my assumption is that they would find housing and it would be less of a burden on the municipalities,” Jalali said.

In May, citing a strain on resources, the city of Portland told federal immigration authorities it could no longer guarantee shelter for asylum seekers.

Kristen Dow, Portland’s director of Health and Human Services, said one Tuesday that the city is providing emergency housing to 171 families, totaling 603 individuals, nearly all of them asylum seekers.

“We have about 600 to 800 folks right now being housed in motels and hotels. There are nonprofits that are coordinating this with very limited resources,” said state Rep. Victoria Morales, a Democrat of South Portland.

Morales said there’s an opportunity now to learn from Massachusetts’ recent handling of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard where the state activated emergency management resources, traditionally thought of as being used in the event of natural disasters.

“They immediately organized their emergency medical system and brought in the support that folks needed in the place where people were going to be housed, including attorneys,” Morales said.

The Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act, which is co-sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Susan Collins, was introduced in February.

A spokesperson for Collins said Tuesday it is still awaiting consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Incoming Bangor subdivisions
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
Baxter, the newest member of Maine's Department of Public Safety
Comfort dog Baxter the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety
Autumn Gold Weekend in Ellsworth
Ellsworth businesses showing support for lobster industry during Autumn Gold weekend
Pleasant River Headwaters Forest
Appalachian Mountain Club makes $18.5 million purchase with The Conservation Fund