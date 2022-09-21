Judge OKs Utah-based company’s $76M bid to buy Vermont’s Jay Peak

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge has approved a Utah-based resort company’s $76 million bid to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was at the center of a financial scandal involving its former owner and president.

Pacific Group Resorts, which owns five ski areas, last week won the auction to buy Jay Peak. A federal judge in Miami approved the bid on Friday.

Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, former president William Stenger and an adviser to Quiros were sentenced this spring to federal prison for their roles in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state of Vermont also accused Quiros and Stenger in 2016 of taking part in a “massive eight-year fraudulent scheme” that involved misusing more than $200 million of about $400 million raised from foreign investors for various ski area developments through the same EB-5 visa program. They settled civil charges with the SEC, with Quiros surrendering more than $80 million in assets, including Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts.

Pacific Groups Resorts’ other ski areas include Ragged Mountain Resort in New Hampshire and Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Colorado, as well as properties in British Columbia, Virginia and Maryland.

The company had originally offered to buy Jay Peak for $58 million but the court appointed receiver wanted to be able to hold an auction if there were other qualified bids.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Hunting Accident
VT hunter faces charges for shooting man he mistook as bear
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
251 newly recorded coronavirus cases
Supporters of a bill to lower the waiting period for work permit eligibility say doing so will...
Migrant surge spurs renewed calls to relax work restrictions for asylum seekers
Incoming Bangor subdivisions
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved