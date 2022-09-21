Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: National Recovery Month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Davis Prescott PHD, Northern Light Acadia Hospital joined us on Wednesday.

He talks about drug and alcohol addiction and the need to bring addiction and recovery out into the open, to work to remove stigma, and to help people begin a journey of change that improves their overall level of health and wellness.

