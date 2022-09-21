Hampden Academy principal to sleep in press box, raising money for music program

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The principal at Hampden Academy is once again gearing up to sleep in the press box for a good cause.

Starting Wednesday night, Bill Tracy will be escorted to his sleeping quarters during the powder puff football game.

The goal is to raise $2,200 by the end of the homecoming football game Friday night.

All proceeds will go to the school’s music association for a very important trip. ”We asked the community for a lot of things in support, and we have great support from the community. But, this idea will be for a New York City trip in the spring, and so, to be able to send our band and chorus students there, to not only be able to perform but also have that cultural experience. If I can help out in any way, I just think it’s important to do that so students have those opportunities,” Tracy said.

“That means a lot to the program. A lot of students are really looking forward to this. We remember him doing this last year, and it’s pretty funny, but it’s a good way to raise money for the program, and it’s gonna go towards a trip that’s pretty important to us,” said senior Peter Verhar.

Tracy says this year, he will be bringing a longer mattress pad to sleep on.

If you’d like to help free Mr. Tracy, you can look for donation buckets at all the events or Venmo the Hampden Academy Music Association.

