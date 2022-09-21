Gardiner man’s trial will be rescheduled as soon as possible

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to murder another.

Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner.

Investigators say Ketcham also used a machete to cut 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau several times.

The trial began this week, and jurors were shown body camera footage from Gardiner police that showed the officers tending to the blood covered victims.

According to the Kennebec Journal, jurors had not been asked if seeing such footage would impact their decision making, and the judge said she could see some of the jurors were disturbed by the videos.

Saying questions about potential reactions from jurors should have been asked before they were chosen, she declared a mistrial.

The judge says the case will be rescheduled for a new trial as soon as possible.

