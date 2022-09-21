Gardiner man’s trial will be rescheduled as soon as possible

Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner
Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to murder another.

Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner.

Investigators say Ketcham also used a machete to cut 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau several times.

The trial began this week, and jurors were shown body camera footage from Gardiner police that showed the officers tending to the blood covered victims.

According to the Kennebec Journal, jurors had not been asked if seeing such footage would impact their decision making, and the judge said she could see some of the jurors were disturbed by the videos.

Saying questions about potential reactions from jurors should have been asked before they were chosen, she declared a mistrial.

The judge says the case will be rescheduled for a new trial as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Protect yourself from browntail moth hairs this fall
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Mills announces free mobile computer science labs for Maine public schools
Hampden Academy
Hampden Academy principal to sleep in press box, raising money for music program
Rep. Jared Golden joins Sen. Joe Manchin to discuss Inflation Reduction Act
Rep. Jared Golden joins Sen. Joe Manchin to discuss Inflation Reduction Act