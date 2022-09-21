Dry Today, More Rain Late Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in for our Wednesday giving us a drier and brighter day. We’ll still see plenty of clouds this morning but expect some sunny breaks to develop by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 60s this afternoon. A cold front will move into Western Maine late tonight. As it does so, showers are expected to move in after midnight for northern and western parts of the state then spread south and east across the state as we head towards daybreak. There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms too. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will cross the state Thursday. Showers associated with the front will be most numerous during the morning and early afternoon and could be heavy at times too. Showers will taper off from northwest to southeast across the state during the afternoon as the cold front moves to our east. Drier air moving in behind the front may allow skies to brighten a bit during the afternoon as well. High temperatures for Thursday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Overall rainfall totals will range from about .25″-1″ with the heaviest amounts expected Downeast. Drier, breezy and cooler weather will move in for Friday with temperatures only in the low to mid-50s for most spots. A few northern locales will likely stay in the upper 40s for highs. We’ll see sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass to our east over Eastern Nova Scotia Friday night into Saturday. This track will result in a gusty wind for us especially Saturday along with elevated surf along the coast. Right now it looks like winds could gust over 40 MPH at times for much of the state Saturday with gusts of 50 MPH or higher possible over eastern parts of the state. We’ll keep an eye on it as it gets closer. The wind will diminish Saturday night as the remnants of Fiona move away from the area. Our Sunday looks great with sunshine in the morning giving way to some clouds in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Today: Variably cloudy Highs between 59°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Numerous showers during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. Showers will taper off from northwest to southeast across the state during the afternoon. Some afternoon breaks of sunshine possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west during the afternoon.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

