Belfast Lions football led by local pastor as head coach

Art Fairbrother pastors at Faith Temple Church of God
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You can find Art Fairbrother coaching the Belfast Lions on Friday nights and preaching at Faith Temple Church of God on Sunday mornings.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to give it all I got. With my personality, all I got is loud and in your face pretty much wherever I am,” said Fairbrother, head coach.

His players said he’s a great voice and leader.

“He kind of corrects us on our swearing sometimes to try to keep it down. It’s to be as respectful as possible to anyone in and out of the school and on the field. He’s shaped a lot of young men in the future who a lot of people have thrown in the towel on them. He’s shaped them to go into society after high school and be useful in some sort of way,” said Andrew Fairbrother, junior free safety, Art’s son.

He supports the Lions as both a pastor and coach.

“There’s nothing better than knowing that you can be safe on the field and he’s always open to having people over at his house and helping the community out. He can get serious when he needs to, respectful seriousness. When the team’s acting up or anything, he can definitely get in our heads,” said Curtis Littlefield, junior defensive tackle/offensive guard.

Fairbrother’s schedule works to mentor at church and on the field.

“Some people still get their best nap of the week on Sunday morning at church, absolutely, but for the most part I keep them awake, absolutely. It’s been a great opportunity for our church to impact our community as well,” said Fairbrother.

The Lions join together for pre-game prayers for safety and performance.

Belfast is 0-3 on the season, but nearly beat Winslow on Saturday when a quarterback sneak fell short on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime for a 28-27 final score.

