St. Joseph Hospital’s fourth annual Commit to Get Fit set for September 25th

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Hospital’s fourth annual Commit to Get Fit is planned for Sunday, September 25th!

Once again, all monies raised/donated will go to St. Joe’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) program, the program at St. Joe’s that provides professional nursing care for victims of sexual assault and helps to educate members of the community about ways to prevent sexual assault.

Over the past three years, thanks to participants, sponsors and other donors, the SAFE program at St. Joe’s has been able to expand substantially to care for more people.

Online registration will end at midnight on Thursday, September 22nd. Race/Walk Day Registration will be allowed. Event organizers say participants can also sign up on the morning of the event.

It will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Participants will be assigned a bib number once they have completed their sign up.

