St. Joseph Hospital’s fourth annual Commit to Get Fit set for September 25th

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Hospital’s fourth annual Commit to Get Fit is planned for Sunday, September 25th!

Once again, all monies raised/donated will go to St. Joe’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) program, the program at St. Joe’s that provides professional nursing care for victims of sexual assault and helps to educate members of the community about ways to prevent sexual assault.

Over the past three years, thanks to participants, sponsors and other donors, the SAFE program at St. Joe’s has been able to expand substantially to care for more people.

Online registration will end at midnight on Thursday, September 22nd. Race/Walk Day Registration will be allowed. Event organizers say participants can also sign up on the morning of the event.

It will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Participants will be assigned a bib number once they have completed their sign up.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers...
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
To apply, you must have a current copy of your water or wastewater utility bill and the bill...
New MaineHousing program will help keep water service on
Common Ground Fair
Maine fair season winding down
Bangor Fire
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union Street