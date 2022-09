WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hiring event is taking place in Waterville tomorrow.

It’s from 10 am to 2 pm at Head of Falls.

There will be 31 health care related employers and nine employers from other job sectors.

For more information you can reach out to the below emails.

gary.f.couturier@maine.gov

alyson.cass@maine.gov

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.