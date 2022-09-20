Officials release more details regarding Union Street fire

Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union Street
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor.

The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens.

The tenants were not home at the time.

All tenants from the four-unit apartment have been displaced.

The Bangor Fire Department tells us two of the cats in the building did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

