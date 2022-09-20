Maine fair season winding down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs.

The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.

And starting Friday, the Common Ground Fair in Unity will be back in-person for the first time since 2019.

The signature farmer’s market, agricultural and livestock demos and featured speakers will all return, along with their mission of education and advocacy.

