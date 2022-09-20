Log A Load golf tournament raises record amount for children’s hospital

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - You may recall last week we previewed the 26th annual Professional Logging Contractors’ “Log a Load” golf tournament over in Lincoln.

Monday - we found out how much money was raised for local children’s hospitals.

The PLC announced they raised more than $72,000, exceeding their goal of $70,000 and setting a new record!

More than 40 teams came out to the tournament, dedicated to the memory of longtime supporter Gary “Swampy” Worster.

The PLC’s Log a Load efforts have raised more than $1.9 million since 1995.

This year’s total is going to Northern Light Eastern Maine Health System’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

