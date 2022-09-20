Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Kayla and Abby Kraemer are sisters looking to score goals on the front line of the Maine women’s soccer team.

Waterloo, Ont. players stepping up on front line (WABI)

They’ve earned the privilege to keep playing on the same team all the way to the college level.

Kayla arrived in Orono a year before Abby, and they’ve both benefitted from reuniting with the Black Bears after playing for Resurrection Catholic in Waterloo, Ont.

“We played together ever since we were a young age, and it’s always been a cool dream of ours to play together,” said Kayla Kraemer, junior forward.

“Definitely coming in, Kayla helped a lot. She’s a familiar face and helped me adjust a lot quicker to be more comfortable. Being someone whos more quiet when I’m not around people I’m really comfortable with, it’s just a lot easier. I was able to come out of my shell a lot quicker,” said Abby Kraemer, sophomore forward.

The Kraemers aren’t the only Canadian sisters on the team. Emma and Myla Schneider are defenders from Calgary, Alb.

They’re back in action for a trip to Sacred Heart on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Maine’s off to a 4-1-2 start on the season, good for 3rd in America East.

