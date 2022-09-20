The Kid LAROI announces Bangor show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have heard him on TikTok.

Now, you can hear him live in concert.

The Kid LAROI is bringing his “Campus Takeover Weekend” tour to the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Australian rapper will be joined by Maine-based singer C-DOT 416.

Tickets go on sale on September 23 at noon on Ticketmaster and at the box office.

LAROI is only 19 years old, but his 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” has been played more than two billion times on Spotify.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.