Greenbush man arrested following 2 home break-ins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into two homes Monday night.

Justin Masters, 33, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and failure to submit to arrest.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on Greenfield Road around 8:30 Monday night for a call of a man who broke in through a window.

They say the homeowner discharged a firearm toward Masters, who fled.

Deputies then found out another Greenfield Road resident reported a man had also broken into their home and fled.

Deputies say they found Masters on the side of the road, but he fled on foot to his residence where he was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Masters remains at the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.