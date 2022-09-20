Greenbush man arrested following 2 home break-ins

Justin Masters
Justin Masters(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into two homes Monday night.

Justin Masters, 33, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and failure to submit to arrest.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on Greenfield Road around 8:30 Monday night for a call of a man who broke in through a window.

They say the homeowner discharged a firearm toward Masters, who fled.

Deputies then found out another Greenfield Road resident reported a man had also broken into their home and fled.

Deputies say they found Masters on the side of the road, but he fled on foot to his residence where he was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Masters remains at the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Amish Community Market
Amish Community Market in Unity reopening
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union Street
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
Water
Collins among group introducing PFAS bill
Col. John Cote
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job