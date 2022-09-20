Former Bucksport Golden Buck David Gross starting on Maine offensive line

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - David Gross has transitioned well from winning the Gaziano Award as Maine’s top high school lineman to a starter for the Black Bears’ offensive line.

2019-20 Gaziano Award winner starting as a sophomore (WABI)

He’s grown up from a Bucksport Golden Buck to a Maine Black Bear.

“I think the first UMaine game I probably went to, I was eight or nine years old. I went to one every year all the way until I ended up here. I grew up around the culture watching Coach Hosgrove, Coach (Harasymiak), and seeing all these guys come through, said Gross.

Playing for his home state is something his head coach, Jordan Stevens, is familiar with.

“This is a place that’s important to him. He’s been coming to football camps here since he was a kid. To be here now in this position, it means something to him,” said Stevens.

Gross has started on the offensive line as just a sophomore for the Black Bears.

“You’ve just got to put your head down and work at the end of the day. You’ve got to trust what you’re given around you. We’ve got some great people,” said Gross.

He’s got support in the position room.

“Mike Gerace’s been a big one for me. Obviously, he’s all-conference guy and four or five year starter here. He’s been a big help showing me the ropes. This is my first year starting here, so he’s helping me really try to be more consistent and just be an overall better player,” said Gross.

Gross has shown his potential already on tape, but there’s still more to accomplish.

“One thing you see with him is that he’s strong. That’s what helps him. He has a wrestling background with great balance. When he gets his hands inside on defenders, he’s able to really lock things down,” said Stevens.

“I just put in the work, trust the process, and understand that it’s not going to be something that happens overnight. It’s more of a marathon,” said Gross.

Gross played against Delaware in the 2021 spring season, appeared in three games last fall, and now is at the top of the depth chart.

The Black Bears have a bye week before hosting Villanova on Sat. Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

