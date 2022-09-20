Department of Public Safety introduces Maine’s first comfort dog

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A five-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety.

Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog, serving at Maine’s three emergency communication centers.

“911, what is the address of the emergency,” a dispatcher said at the Maine Emergency communication center in Augusta.

Dispatchers help save lives.

“Okay, tell me exactly what’s going on,” said a dispatcher.

It’s a high stress job as dispatchers must remain calm and get help to people after receiving traumatic information over the phone.

Valarie Lafferty is a dispatcher.

“Some of the high stress calls would be the vehicle accidents,” Lafferty said.

She said they mostly deal with the unknown.

“Higher stress because we are not there to see what’s going on. Sometimes the calls we get for those are just passersby, so it’s a lot of unknown until we can get rescue team on scene,” said Lafferty.

That’s where Baxter steps in. He’s now undergoing training in New Hampshire. His role will be to comfort dispatchers after a difficult call.

“He knows how to pick up on some of these emotions. A person with the most elevated state of emotion whether it is happy or sad, he will pick up on that person,” Laura Baker with hero Pup where Baxter is training said.

The program is made possible through various organizations including AT&T which is financially supporting Baxter’s training. Owen Smith is the president at AT&T Maine.

“The dispatching center, they are taking critical calls, high stress. Many times they keep that silence within them, that burden that they carry,” said Smith.

Once the vest is on Baxter, Brodie Hinckley, Director of Communication for all three centers and Baxter’s handler, says he knows what to do.

“The dog has unconditional love. they don’t care what your background is, where you’ve been, what you’ve done. They just realize that something is not right with this person, and they just go up to the person and nudge them. Just the patting of the dog flushes everything away,” said Hinckley

He looks forward to next April when Baxter will begin his new role.

“Them knowing that if I’m having a bad day, Baxter is coming in today. I can just give him as much cuddles as I want. Those are the powerful impacts. He does not know it yet, but he is going to have a powerful impact in the center,” Hinckley said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.