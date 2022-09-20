Collins among group introducing PFAS bill

(WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is among a bipartisan group that has introduced a bill to streamline government efforts against toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS.

The “PFAS Intergovernmental Coordination Act” would establish a group within the White House made up of federal, state, local, and tribal governments along with academic research institutions.

The group would meet quarterly for two years and send reports to Congress with ways to improve the response to PFAS contamination.

Collins says the working group would encourage cooperation across all government levels and pressure USDA to engage on the issue to support farmers.

