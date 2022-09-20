Cloudy & Cool With Rain Tapering to Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine this morning and off to our east later this afternoon and evening. This will allow the steadier/heavier rain this morning to become lighter and more scattered from west to east across the state later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much today due to the clouds, a north/northeast breeze and shower chances. Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s for most spots this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy tonight along with the chance for some scattered showers through the overnight, mainly across eastern and northeastern parts of the state. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a drier and brighter day. We’ll likely start the day with plenty of clouds but expect sunny breaks to develop by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonable Wednesday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Rain will return to our forecast Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure, passing to our north, drags a cold front through the state. Rain will be steadiest Wednesday night into Thursday morning then taper to scattered showers Thursday afternoon as the front moves to our east. We should see some brightening skies in the wake of the front Thursday afternoon too. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Drier, breezy and cooler weather will move in for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60° with a mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely during the morning tapering to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 50°-58°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly over eastern and northeastern parts of the state. Lows between 46°-52°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning clouds will give way to breaks of sunshine. Highs between 59°-69°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest during the afternoon.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Some afternoon breaks of sunshine possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

