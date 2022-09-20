Challenger Learning Center kicks off E-waste fundraiser

Due to staffing, the center will not be holding their usual one day event.
Challenger Learning Center running month long e-waste collection
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is doing their fall e-waste fundraiser a little differently this year.

From now until the end of the month, you can drop off your old electronics at North Coast Service’s collection warehouse.

Due to staffing, the center will not be holding their usual one day event.

They ask that when you drop off those old TVs and computers, you leave a suggested donation of $10 for your first item and $5 for any additional items.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says these donations make sure all Maine students can have the opportunity to explore the Challenger Learning Center.

”Challenger is a community sponsored informal education center, so we’re a nonprofit. We are your classic, local non profit. It’s fundraisers like this that not just help us keep the doors open but help us keep providing programs for Maine students,” Hibbard said.

Hibbard says it’s important these items are properly disposed instead of throwing them into your trash.

The drop off location can be found at 358 Emerson Mill Road in Hampden.

For more information, head to astronaut.org.

