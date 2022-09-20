Brighter & Warmer On Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us clouds & light showers today will be moving to our northeast this evening. Clouds and light drizzle will stick around for the remainder of the night with some areas also seeing patchy fog developing. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

A brighter and warmer day, Wednesday, as we are in between two different disturbances. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s. An approaching cold front will cross the region Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing another chance for showers & even some thunderstorms. The first day of Fall on Thursday will have the chance for showers and highs mostly in the 60s.

High pressure will begin to move into the region by Friday. This will interact with an exiting low to produce breezy conditions on Friday. Northwest winds could gust up to 35 mph. On top of the breeze, highs will be well below normal on maxing out into the 50s. Some overnight lows could dip into the 30s and low 40s.

By the weekend, high pressure will stick around, and temperatures will be gradually warming. Highs will be mostly in the 50s & 60s with Sunday expected to be the warmest day. This weekend will also see the impacts of what is currently Hurricane Fiona. This hurricane will stay far enough offshore that we will not see any moisture with it, but we will have a rip current and high surf risk on Saturday. Strong winds should also be expected, especially for eastern & Downeast areas late Friday night & for much of the day on Saturday. WNW winds could gust up to 40-45 mph. The winds should taper off early Sunday morning.

Next chance for rain will arrive by early next week with another area of low pressure.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of drizzle. Lows in the 40s & 50s. NNW winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring the chance for showers overnight. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: First day of Fall! Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs mostly in the 50s with a few low 60s possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s. Breezy conditions along with high surf & rip current risks.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

