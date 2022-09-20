Amish Community Market in Unity reopening

Amish Community Market
Amish Community Market(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday

It was destroyed in a fire in January.

They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding.

According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their famous donuts until next week because the bakery isn’t done.

They say they will have cookies and other baked goods.

