465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Saturday. (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC.

This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday.

There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.

