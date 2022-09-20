465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

287,032 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers...
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Saturday.(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC.

This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday.

There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.

