465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
287,032 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC.
This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday.
There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
