Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died.

Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area.

Gowens’ sister, as well as an area fisherman, were able to contact the Scarborough Communications Center after the woman’s fall.

Authorities said the process of removing Gowens from the area where she fell was long, but she was eventually taken to Maine Medical Center. Gowens would later succumb to her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, though officials said the circumstances of her fall are not suspicious.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.