Sullivan students continue to wait to attend new state of the art facility

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Most students across Maine have already been back to school for two weeks, but students in RSU 24 didn’t start until Monday, and for now, classes are being held remotely.

The new Charles M Sumner Learning Campus in Sullivan isn’t yet up to code, but the school district hopes it will be welcoming students back to in person learning in the new state of the art facility soon.

The delay in opening the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus stems from a water flow issue that’s impacting the school’s ability to use the sprinkler system in the event of a fire.

“We’re pretty disappointed not being able to get our kids in. I will commend our parents and our students for their patience. And, you know, it’s been a couple of weeks without school, but we’re excited because we do see a finish line or at least the initial lap line that we can get back in the school with our students,” said Michael Eastman, RSU 24 superintendent.

While the district works to get the issues solved, the campus does have a temporary certificate of occupancy that states teachers are allowed to be inside, and they say they were impressed the moment they walked in.

(MARIELLE EDGECOMB): “I felt respected, I felt like our kids were respected. And when you walk through this building, you just get excited. When you walk through that door and you see that opening space, it’s phenomenal, and it just makes you feel like you’re an important part of this whole Learning Campus,” said Marielle Edgecomb, teacher.

There’s no set date yet on when students will be able to attend classes here.

“We’ll reassess on October the 6th. My hope is that we’ll be able to bring students in that Tuesday after Columbus Day weekend. Ultimately, it’s the decision of the code enforcement officer for the Town of Sullivan,” said Eastman.

But the faculty says this is the kind of facility the students of RSU 24 deserve, and they’re looking forward to welcoming those students in, whenever that day arrives.

“We’re right full of that tiger pride, and the Charles Sumner Learning Campus is just going to continue and grow that tradition,” said Edgecomb.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.