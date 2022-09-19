St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish.

Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August.

The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.

Father Murray was ordained in Bangor in 1981 and served in Bangor and Orono, among his other assignments.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland also announced a new endowment in honor of Father Skehan to provide tuition assistance at St. Michael School.

