Schenck High School students to send book of condolence to the Royal Family

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - As Her Majesty the Queen is laid to rest, students in Maine are preparing a book of condolences to be sent to the Royal Family.

Under the direction of educator William Chesley, a group of Schenck High School students have also created a resolution outlining several reasons why they feel observing the Queen’s passing is so important.

In it they state the cultural similarities and historical connection between the United States and United Kingdom, the Queen’s commitment to service as well as what they describe as her common sense of decency.

For some of these students, the Royal Family wasn’t something they knew a great deal about.

“I haven’t really learned much about the Queen until recently, but so far, it’s been an interesting process, typing up everything learned about her, reading everything,” said Hannah Federico, Schenck High School senior.

Through this past week, Mr. Chesley has infused the historic significance of the Queen’s passing into lessons within the curriculum.

“We were in class, I think, 45 minutes, and with my guidance, the young people were able to craft something that I think is beautiful and meaningful,” said Mr. Chesley.

For these students, they’re seeing a historic event unfold before their eyes.

“It’s pretty crazy. Pretty much living in a history book. In the next 100 years, this will be something that our kids or grandkids are reading about,” said Wyatt Stanley, a senior at Schenck High School.

The book of condolences will be outside the school available for people to sign until the close of the school day on Wednesday.

“I think it’s really nice and especially for our community to just look upon her,” said senior Randi Richards.

The book will soon be on its way to the British Consulate General in Boston to then be forwarded to the Royal Family.

