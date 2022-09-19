Rain Overnight, Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will continue to spread across the region overnight as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes. The heaviest rain will move into western & coastal communities after sunset and will continue into early Tuesday morning. There will be the chance for localized flooding due to heavy downpours that could be enhanced by weak thunderstorms. On average, rainfall totals will range from about 1-2″ with some areas across the County expecting less than an inch. Lows overnight will be warmer than last night for most areas as temperatures will drop into the 40s & 50s.

Showers will continue over parts of central & eastern Maine into Tuesday morning. Showers will become more scattered and will come to an end from west to east throughout the early afternoon. There will also be some late day clearing which could boost some afternoon highs across the west. Highs will mostly be in the 50s and low 60s.

A brighter and warmer day, Wednesday, as we are in between two different disturbances. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s. An approaching cold front will cross the region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning bringing another chance for scattered showers. The first day of Fall on Thursday will have the chance for showers and highs mostly in the 60s.

High pressure will begin to move into the region by Friday. This will interact with an exiting low to produce breezy conditions on Friday. On top of the breezy, highs will be well below normal on maxing out into the 50s. Some overnight lows could dip into the 30s and low 40s.

By the weekend, high pressure will stick around, and temperatures will be gradually warming. Highs will be mostly in the 50s & 60s with Sunday expected to be the warmest day. This weekend will also see the impacts of what is currently Hurricane Fiona. This hurricane will stay far enough offshore that we will not see any winds or moisture with it, but we will have a rip current and high surf risk both Saturday and Sunday. Next chance for rain will arrive by early next week with another area of low pressure.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times especially along the coast. Lows in the 40s and 50s. ESE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. The showers will end by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s with a NE wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring the chance for showers overnight.

THURSDAY: First day of Fall! Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs mostly in the 50s with a few low 60s possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

