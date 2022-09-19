Police: Nearly-naked Mainer crashes into lake after trying to break into home

Crashed vehicle
Crashed vehicle(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ACTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man who crashed into a lake following a police chase is accused of trying to break into a home moments prior, police said.

Logan Pratt, 20, was allegedly attempting to break into a home on Langley Shores Drive in Acton around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the homeowner reported he saw a person on his Ring Doorbell, saying the man appeared to be intoxicated and only wearing underwear.

Before authorities could arrive, the man fled the area but officials say they were able to track him down with a description of a vehicle.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says Pratt was spotted on Buzzell Road but drove off at a high rate of speed before police could stop him.

The vehicle then crashed into Wilson Lake a short time later. Officials say Pratt was able to free himself and swam to shore where he was taken into custody.

Pratt has been summonsed for eluding an officer and other traffic-related charges. Officials say more charges are expected.

