Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce releases report on impact of 4 dams

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce released a report on Monday they commissioned on the impact of four local dams on area jobs and the economy.

The analysis from Camoin Associates of New York shows the dams, and the regional paper mills that rely on the dams, provide almost 1,300 jobs.

It also shows about $160,000 in employee earnings as a direct impact from the dams.

The president of the Mid-Maine Chamber, Kimberly Lindlof, says they’re releasing the report to ensure policy makers have the most complete information.

She says they wanted to get the report out before the November elections so people can make informed decisions.

“This is important because it gives the other perspective on these dams and talks about the economic impact and the jobs and the tax dollars and how that, you know, how that these dams move the economy forward. You know, we’ve been hearing a lot about the fish which are extremely important, of course, as well, but we haven’t had the other side of the picture, and this provides that that data,” said Lindlof.

The full report can be found on the chamber’s website at midmainechamber.com.

