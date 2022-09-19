Matt and Stephanie Mulligan release inspiring children’s book, Just a Kid from Maine

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bear and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan and his wife, Stephanie, have released a new children’s book with an inspiring message.

Just a Kid from Maine is available at the Bear Necessities Fan Shop at Alfond Arena and online at GoBlackBears.com/Shop.

“The message would be what I always tell people is I sat in seats just like yours, kids from Maine. It doesn’t matter the name on your back, where you come from, or who your family is. It’s about how you work and how you embrace where you’re from. For me, it was growing up in a small town of 1,100 people. I worked and worked and worked. I finally had an opportunity at the professional level,” said Matt Mulligan.

The Mulligans will be holding a book signing at Bear Necessities on Sat. Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to Noon before Maine’s homecoming football game against Monmouth that’s scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

