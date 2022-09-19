Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street.

Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to get onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Police say James Irish, 61, was driving a motorcycle north on Center Street but failed to stop at a red light and hit the Rav 4.

Irish was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

There have been 21 deadly motorcycle crashes in Maine already this year, equaling the total from 2021. Motorcycle crashes account for about 25% of all deadly crashes in Maine for 2022.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.