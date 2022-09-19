Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it.

Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale, which number less than 340.

However, Maine’s political leaders say the report ignores the industry’s sustainability measures and relies on inaccurate and incomplete information.

They say there hasn’t been a known right whale entanglement with Maine lobster gear since 2004, and preventative legislation has been passed since.

The delegation cites evidence that most right whale deaths in recent years have come from Canadian vessel strikes.

They say this report damages the industry’s reputation and will have major impacts if followed.

