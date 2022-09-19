Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it.

Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale, which number less than 340.

However, Maine’s political leaders say the report ignores the industry’s sustainability measures and relies on inaccurate and incomplete information.

They say there hasn’t been a known right whale entanglement with Maine lobster gear since 2004, and preventative legislation has been passed since.

The delegation cites evidence that most right whale deaths in recent years have come from Canadian vessel strikes.

They say this report damages the industry’s reputation and will have major impacts if followed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Book of condolence
Schenck High School students to send book of condolence to the Royal Family
Father Frank Murray
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
Dylan Ketcham
Jury selection this week for Gardiner man charged with murder
Former Gov. Paul LePage
Lepage unveils his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights