Lepage unveils his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage was joined by a group of parents in Augusta on Monday as he unveiled what he calls his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights.

LePage says parents should know what their kids are being taught in school and schools need to go back to the basics of English, math and reading to improve overall scores.

Some of the parents with him said they saw various sexual preference posters in their children’s school and were not given the option to opt out of it.

LePage says his Parents Bill of Rights will ensure parents are notified of all sensitive materials with an opt out option.

The proposed bill of rights also calls for reforming the State Board of Education to include parents with children in school.

“Our curriculums needs to focus on teaching our children how to think, not what to think. During the pandemic, thousands of parents across Maine were forced to step in and essentially homeschool their children. This revealed the need for more opportunities for learning for all Maine children. Parents deserve the right to decide the best education for their children, not educational bureaucrats,” said Lepage.

As part of his plan, LePage proposes incentives for teachers and schools to provide additional learning opportunities to help students who fell behind during the pandemic, and prioritizing education dollars to provide new after school care to help parents fully get back to work.

The Maine Democratic Party responded by saying:

“Maine has a longstanding tradition of local control, one in which we empower parents and school boards to work together to decide what belongs in schools and classrooms. Now, LePage is taking a national Republican playbook and trying to import it into Maine – putting government square in the middle of these discussions to play referee. Maine parents don’t want – and don’t need – Paul LePage getting in the way.”

