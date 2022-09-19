Lepage unveils his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights

Former Gov. Paul LePage
Former Gov. Paul LePage(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage was joined by a group of parents in Augusta on Monday as he unveiled what he calls his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights.

LePage says parents should know what their kids are being taught in school and schools need to go back to the basics of English, math and reading to improve overall scores.

Some of the parents with him said they saw various sexual preference posters in their children’s school and were not given the option to opt out of it.

LePage says his Parents Bill of Rights will ensure parents are notified of all sensitive materials with an opt out option.

The proposed bill of rights also calls for reforming the State Board of Education to include parents with children in school.

“Our curriculums needs to focus on teaching our children how to think, not what to think. During the pandemic, thousands of parents across Maine were forced to step in and essentially homeschool their children. This revealed the need for more opportunities for learning for all Maine children. Parents deserve the right to decide the best education for their children, not educational bureaucrats,” said Lepage.

As part of his plan, LePage proposes incentives for teachers and schools to provide additional learning opportunities to help students who fell behind during the pandemic, and prioritizing education dollars to provide new after school care to help parents fully get back to work.

The Maine Democratic Party responded by saying:

“Maine has a longstanding tradition of local control, one in which we empower parents and school boards to work together to decide what belongs in schools and classrooms. Now, LePage is taking a national Republican playbook and trying to import it into Maine – putting government square in the middle of these discussions to play referee. Maine parents don’t want – and don’t need – Paul LePage getting in the way.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster
Book of condolence
Schenck High School students to send book of condolence to the Royal Family
Father Frank Murray
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
Dylan Ketcham
Jury selection this week for Gardiner man charged with murder