Jury selection this week for Gardiner man charged with murder

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A jury will be selected this week for the trial of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to murder another.

Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner.

Investigators say Ketcham also used a knife to cut 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau several times.

Court documents say Ketcham told authorities Trudeau was a lifelong friend, but he was overtaken by Trudeau and Johnson and attacked back in self defense.

Police found Ketcham hiding naked in a nearby barn.

He reportedly told police he took off his clothes because they were slowing him down.

Ketcham, who has pleaded not guilty, requested a new legal team last July.

