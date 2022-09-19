Holden Police Dept. selling signed Bruins jersey, proceeds to benefit Maine Veterans Project

McAvoy jersey
McAvoy jersey(WABI)
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is giving back to the Maine Veteran’s Project with an item up for auction.

They’re selling on eBay an authentic Boston Bruins jersey signed by Charlie McAvoy.

Once the bidding closes, all of the proceeds will go to the Maine Veteran’s Project.

Chief Chris Greeley says they wanted to give back to them after they helped a Holden veteran get a new car a few months ago.

“I think this is typical Maine to be honest. I think the Holden Police Department is representative of that. We are always looking for opportunities to help in the community, and that sounds kind of cliché, but we go out, we make arrests, we deal with crime. But, at the same time, when we can help people, we love doing that,” Greeley said.

There is a link to bid on the jersey can be found here.

Bidding closes at the end of this week.

