Dry Start Today, Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure centered to our north will allow for some drier weather for a portion of our Monday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning through early afternoon followed by increasing clouds as the afternoon progresses. Low pressure approaching from the west will bring shower chances back to the state from mid-afternoon through the evening. Temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s with the warmest readings over northern locales where they will see the bulk of the sunshine today. Low pressure will move into Central New England tonight. As it approaches, steady rain will spread west to east across the state this evening and early tonight then continue, possibly heavy at times, through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Tuesday. Rain will continue through the morning hours then taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon and evening as the area of low pressure moves to our east. It’ll be a cool, raw day with highs only in the 50s and a north/northeast breeze making it feel a bit cooler. High pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a drier and brighter day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Rain will return to our forecast Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure, passing to our north, drags a cold front through the state. Rain will be steadiest Wednesday night into Thursday morning then taper to scattered showers Thursday afternoon as the front moves to our east. We should see some brightening skies in the wake of the front Thursday afternoon too. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Drier, breezy and cooler weather will move in for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Scattered showers possible mid-afternoon through the evening. Highs between 56°-65°, warmest north. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows between 45°-53°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely during the morning then tapering to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 52°-58°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

