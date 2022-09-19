Bucksport hometown hero Matt Belcher in 28th season as Golden Bucks girls soccer manager

Belcher is happy to help the team any way he can
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport girls soccer has quite a history, and they’ve got a manager who’s been there to see it all for 28 years.

Matt Belcher was recently named a Bucksport hometown hero and BHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.

He described how he’s been able to help the Golden Bucks and why he does it.

“I enjoy volunteering the time with the team to do something active. I’m an equipment manager, team manager, coach, cheerleader during the games, ball boys, all sorts of jobs. The coaches ask me to do the jobs, and I do it for them. I feel proud, humble, outstanding, and excellent to help out.

Belcher is a 1998 Bucksport graduate who survived cancer and has also been working at the local Hannaford for 24 years.

Charley Wentworth, Jr., Cassidy Adams, Sherri Bridges, Laurie Gilley, Mike Grindle, Chris Jones, Mattie Lord, Jonathon Pelletier, Ike Snowman, Richard Wagenknecht, and Joel Wardwell join Belcher in this year’s Hall of Fame class.

