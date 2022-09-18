TV 5 Morning News Shortened Monday due to CBS live coverage of Queen’s Funeral

Programming Note
(WAFB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Queen’s state funeral takes place Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

The late monarch will be buried at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor castle Monday night.

CBS is scheduled to have live coverage of the event, starting at 5:30 a.m. and running until a little before 9 a.m.

Because of that, the TV 5 Morning News will only run from 4:30 until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

You can also watch a live half hour broadcast of the TV 5 Morning News from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Monday on the CW network.

