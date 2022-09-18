Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer.

Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street.

Fire departments from multiple towns responded.

No injuries were reported, and we’re told that firefighters were able to rescue a mother cat and her kittens.

The pets were given oxygen through special oxygen masks and a retired firefighter alongside his wife took them to Brewer Emergency Vet.

The fire was contained around noon.

“I was hoping that it wouldn’t spread anywhere else, because it looked pretty bad in the beginning it looks better now, but I was hoping it didn’t hurt anybody or any animals and stuff like that,” said Finn Parker Cummings of Bangor.

“All the area fire fighters worked very closely together, we can’t do it alone. Even though we’re maybe the biggest department in the area we still need support from others. We are always pleased when we can go support them as well. So, we can always can count on our partners to be here and do a great job. They work tirelessly on fires like this,” said Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.